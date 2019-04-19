Home

Williams Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-1261
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church
Mantua, Greene County, AL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church
Mantua, Greene County, AL
View Map
Kay Fairrel Fitzgerald Hughes

Kay Fairrel Fitzgerald Hughes Obituary
DECATUR - Kay Fairrel Fitzgerald Hughes, age 80, of Decatur, Ala., passed away April 4, 2019 at Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville, Ga.
She was an educator – first assignment as a classroom teacher was Central Elementary School here in Tuscaloosa. She taught in many other school systems throughout the United States.
Services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 12 noon at Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church in Mantua, Greene County, Ala. with Joyce Grose officiating. Burial will follow in the Judge and Alveta Hughes Family Cemetery with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2019
