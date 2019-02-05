|
TUSCALOOSA - Kay G. Cook, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on January 24, 2019 at home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Broughton; sister, Carolyn Edwards; mother, Wilda Boyd; and father, Leonard Edwards.
Survivors include her son, Joe M. Cook; and grandchildren, Alan Cook and Anna Clair Broughton.
Kay was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a selfless woman and caregiver to many even when she didn't have to be. She was always willing to put other's needs before her own. Kay was loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 5, 2019