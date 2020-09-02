Kayla Burnett

Tuscaloosa - Miss Kayla Burnett, age 20, of Tuscaloosa, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in Tuscaloosa.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Bethabara Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa Co. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

She was preceded in death by a brother: Patrick Sampson, grandfather: Donald Burnett, and step-father: Patrick Tucker.

Survivors include her father: Johnathan Burnett (Amy) of Fayette, mother: Sandra Tucker of Tuscaloosa, grandparents: Kathy Burnett of Tuscaloosa, Robert and Carolyn Forkner of Tuscaloosa, siblings: Johnathan Robert Burnett, Cameron Davenport, Patrick Tucker, Madeline Tucker, Breanna Burnett, Natalie Jenkins, Whitney Morrison, Benjamin Morrison, and Ethan Morrison.

Kayla Elizabeth Jean Burnett passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2020. She was 20 years old. She worked with Allied Universal and was a resident of Northport. Kayla graduated high school from Northside High in 2017. To know Kayla was to love her. Her beautiful smile was unforgettable. Kayla was loving, caring, and full of life. Kayla's personality was very genuine and selfless. She was everybody's friend and was always willing to lend a hand even if it would inconvenience her. Kayla's friends and family were often encouraged by the many phone calls, text and visits from her. Kayla recently found the love of her life with Dalton Turner. They have spent countless hours doing things they both loved and she was having the time of her life.



