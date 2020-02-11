|
FOLEY – Kellie Weathers, age 52, of Foley, Alabama, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. She was surrounded by her family, friends and the peaceful Spirit of the Lord. A Celebration of Life ceremony with family and close friends will be held at a later date at her favorite beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dewin Byars of Gordo; grandparents, Raymond and Lorene Byars of Gordo and Norwood and Grace Lollar of Northport.
Survivors include her husband; Keith Weathers of Foley; son, Blake Carlton Brown of Northport; mother, Peggy Lollar Byars of Northport; brother, Steve Byars of Northport; uncle, Richard Lollar of Foley; special cousin, Robin Elmore (Charles) of Gordo; mother-in-law, Linda Weathers of Millport; step-son, Brandon Weathers (Heather) of Millport; step-daughter, Allison Weathers of Buhl; and step-grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Hunter and Hannah.
Kellie was born April 18, 1967 in Smyrna, Tennessee. She grew up in Gordo, Alabama and was Gordo High School's first and only Feature Twirler for the Grenadier Band. After graduating in 1985, Kellie went on to become an LPN, working at Emergi-Care with Dr. Phillip Bobo, First Care with Dr. Mark Woods, University Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery with Dr. James Link; at Northside and Lakeview Schools; at Bryce Hospital, and most recently at Amedisys, in Foley, Ala.
The Lord foreknew Kellie and her cancer diagnosis before the world was even formed, and he providentially made provisions for his precious daughter, especially in the last several months of her life. He allowed her to fulfill her dream of moving to the beach with her True Love; finding her dream home and new job. He fulfilled her wish to visit New York City. He restored broken relationships, provided willing friends and family the ability to help with her care, and most importantly, fulfilled his promise to provide for her a home with him. Kellie said many times that going through this trial was worth it, because she KNEW she was LOVED!
Special thanks to Kellie's special group of friends, "The Hens", who helped take care of her; Sherri Lunceford, Robin Elmore, Melissa Ryan, Sandi McGee, Amanda Ingram, Casie Fowler, Kim Dyer, Joy Reynolds, Julie Price, Tansley Pate, Jennifer Allen and Kara Griffin. Thanks to the Nurses and PCAs on 2nd SE Oncology Floor; Dr. Jamie Lowther; Manderson Cancer Center Social Worker, Berni Dellapenna; DCH RN Care Manger, Hahn Ngo; and friend Kim Quigley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Help and Hope Fund, DCH Foundation, 950 Dr. Edward Hillard Dr., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 in Kellie's honor.
Arrangements handled by Skelton Funeral Home of Reform.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 11, 2020