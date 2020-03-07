|
NORTHPORT - Kelly Cecelia Ryland, age 48, of Northport, Ala., died February 27, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Celebration of Life Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Barry Holland officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by Syble and Oliver Neil, Celia Maye, Frank Martin, James C. Martin, Sammy Goodman and Tricia Hannah.
Survivors include her husband, David Joseph Ryland; son, Harley Dustin Ryland (Victoria); brothers, Toby (Terri), Chris (Toni) Greg (Lisa) and James P. Martin; mother, Patricia Neil Martin; father-in-law, Kenny Goodman; and Nanaberries, Phoenix, Lillian and Thorston.
Kelly Cecelia Ryland is one of the most beautiful, kindhearted, selfless, help-anyone souls God blessed us with. She always had a way of keeping you laughing, absolutely loved her family and took care of everybody, even when she was down. If you were blessed to have her in your life, you were blessed with an earth angel. She was outspoken, but with love; loved crafts, family gatherings, riding motorcycles and just being herself at all times.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 7, 2020