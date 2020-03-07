Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
View Map

Kelly Cecelia Ryland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Cecelia Ryland Obituary
NORTHPORT - Kelly Cecelia Ryland, age 48, of Northport, Ala., died February 27, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Celebration of Life Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Barry Holland officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by Syble and Oliver Neil, Celia Maye, Frank Martin, James C. Martin, Sammy Goodman and Tricia Hannah.
Survivors include her husband, David Joseph Ryland; son, Harley Dustin Ryland (Victoria); brothers, Toby (Terri), Chris (Toni) Greg (Lisa) and James P. Martin; mother, Patricia Neil Martin; father-in-law, Kenny Goodman; and Nanaberries, Phoenix, Lillian and Thorston.
Kelly Cecelia Ryland is one of the most beautiful, kindhearted, selfless, help-anyone souls God blessed us with. She always had a way of keeping you laughing, absolutely loved her family and took care of everybody, even when she was down. If you were blessed to have her in your life, you were blessed with an earth angel. She was outspoken, but with love; loved crafts, family gatherings, riding motorcycles and just being herself at all times.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now