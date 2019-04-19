Home

Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Sylvan Methodist Church Cemetery
Kem Walker Lewis Obituary
FOSTERS - Kem Walker Lewis, age 89, of Fosters, Ala., passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Graveside services will be Friday, April 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Sylvan Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Van Lewis, Sr.; mother, Dollie Walker Lewis; and brother, Henry V. Lewis.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife of sixty years, Mattie Sue Sexton Lewis; sons, Ronald Kem Lewis (Barbara Jean) and Douglas Marshall Lewis (Cynthia Ann); sister, Dorothy Johnson; grandchildren, Kimberly Michele Lewis, Shelby Jordan (CJ), Ronald T. Lewis, Kimberly Ann Lewis, and Susan Diane Lewis; and one great-grandchild, Everleigh Paige Jordan.
Special thanks to Alacare, Fosters Ralph Volunteer Fire Department, and friends and neighbors of the Fosters community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sylvan Methodist Church Cemetery, Melinda Bailey, 15318 Sylvan Loop Rd, Fosters, AL 35463.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2019
