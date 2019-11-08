|
|
GORDO - Ken Elmore Lowery, age 66, of Gordo, Ala., died November 6, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Memorial Services will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Trey Reece officiating. A private burial will be held with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Lowery; grandparents, Charlie and Stella Elmore and Bonn and Vera Lowery; and brother-in-law, Mike Turner.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Sandra Lowery; sons, Luke Lowery and Jake Lowery; mother, Joyce Elmore Lowery; sisters, Mickie Turner and Donna Winters (Johnny); brother, Layne Lowery (Tiffany); granddaughter, Emmalee Lowery; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Ken was born June 8, 1953 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a loving husband, father and Pappy.
He loved motorcycles and being outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 8, 2019