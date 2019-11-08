Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Ken Elmore Lowery


1953 - 2019
Ken Elmore Lowery Obituary
GORDO - Ken Elmore Lowery, age 66, of Gordo, Ala., died November 6, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Memorial Services will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Trey Reece officiating. A private burial will be held with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Lowery; grandparents, Charlie and Stella Elmore and Bonn and Vera Lowery; and brother-in-law, Mike Turner.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Sandra Lowery; sons, Luke Lowery and Jake Lowery; mother, Joyce Elmore Lowery; sisters, Mickie Turner and Donna Winters (Johnny); brother, Layne Lowery (Tiffany); granddaughter, Emmalee Lowery; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Ken was born June 8, 1953 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a loving husband, father and Pappy.
He loved motorcycles and being outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 8, 2019
