Home

POWERED BY

Services
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:30 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth “Man” Nash

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth “Man” Nash Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Kenneth "Man" Nash, age 59, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died February 9, 2019 at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Rev. Lorenza James officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5:30 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.