TUSCALOOSA - Kenneth "Man" Nash, age 59, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died February 9, 2019 at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Rev. Lorenza James officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5:30 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 15, 2019