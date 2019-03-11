TUSCALOOSA – Kenneth D. Goff, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, died March 8, 2019, at his residence. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Gene Dockery officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Roberta Morrison Goff; father, Lloyd Kenneth Goff; mother, Estelle Jones Brock; brother, Bobby Joe Goff; and grandson, Logan Wyatt Baldwin.

Kenneth was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by two daughters, Madonna Anderson (Edwin) and Diane Hitzke (Jeff); grandchildren, Michelle White, Travis Newby (Jennifer) and Allison Baldwin (Michael); and numerous great-grandchildren, friends and relatives.

Kenneth was a World War II Army medic. He was injured in Tokyo, Japan and later became a nationwide advocate for handicap accessibility. He was a founding member of the Tuscaloosa Ski Club, a firearms instructor with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department, and a member of the Governors 20. He was the first recipient of the Joe Nall Award for model airplanes.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army, 1035 29th St., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.

Special thanks to his two devoted caregivers Johnnie Dubose and George Weatherspoon. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary