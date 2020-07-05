COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - Kenneth Reed, age 90, a long-time resident of Tuscaloosa, passed away on June 19 at his home in College Station, Texas, surrounded by his closest family members. A private family service was held in Huntsville where he was laid to rest. The family requests that any memorial contributions be sent to hospice or to the charity of one's choice
.
Mr. Reed is survived by his wife of 67 years, the former Betty White of Northport; daughters, Donna Reed Caldwell (Tom) and Ginger Reed (David Rush); and son, Ken Reed (Patty); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Kenneth Reed was born in Wichita, Kansas, on August 1, 1929. He excelled in schoolwork as well as in athletics, being a star on the gridiron as well as in track. In the latter sport he was the Kansas state low hurdles champion. While still on the farm in Kansas, Kenneth became a Christian and decided to devote his life to Christian ministry. After graduating from high school, he attended Freed-Hardeman College in Henderson, Tennessee. He then received a degree in Biblical Studies at Abilene Christian University. Later, he received a Master's degree from the same university.
After completing his undergraduate degree, Kenneth accepted a position at the Northport Church of Christ. It was while ministering at the Northport church that he met and fell in love with Betty White who, along with the other members of her family, were members of the church. As he continued to live in the vicinity of the University of Alabama, he felt a calling to minister to college students. It was during this period, as he observed many students abandoning their faith, that he wrote a pamphlet, "The Greatest Loss to the Church in the Twentieth Century," which went through numerous printings and served as the incentive to establish student ministries on many college campuses. The University ministry led by Mr. Reed originally met in the old union building (now Reece Phifer Hall). Then Mr. Reed located a house on what was then University Avenue which could be used as a place of worship as well as providing limited rooming facilities. The building was next door to a popular restaurant.
The University Church of Christ began with a membership of 49. The buildings it originally occupied were erected in three stages. A two-story brick building which housed church offices, classrooms, and a library came first. Then, in 1962, a new basement auditorium was added. Overflow required the construction of an 800-seat auditorium in 1968.
As the number of students participating grew, funds became available to purchase the building formerly occupied by Howard Johnson's. Simultaneous with this activity, Mr. Reed was teaching courses related to different portions of the Bible on campus (13 years). On one occasion he served as assistant to Dr. William Graham Echols of the Wesley Foundation who led a group tour to the Holy Land.
Kenneth Reed was a man full of good ideas. In the 1960s, the University church started working with Alcoholics Anonymous. To provide a place for recovering alcoholics to meet and get long-term support, the church bought a house between town and campus which became known as the Phoenix House.