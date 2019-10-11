|
|
REFORM - Kenneth Ray "Kenny" Keasler, age 59, of Reform, Ala., died October 10, 2019 at Noland Hospital in Tuscaloosa. Honoring Kenny's wishes, there will be no memorial service or visitation. Skelton Funeral Home of Reform is handling all arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Keasler; son, Franklin Keasler; father, Alfred Scott Keasler; his brother, Gregory "Greg" Keasler; niece, Jessica Rozzelle; nephews, Brett Rozzelle and Nicholas "Nick" Bolling; and grandparents, Claudie and Dessie Porter Elmore, Iva Scott and Lacy Keasler.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Keasler; mother, Nancy Elmore Keasler, two sisters, Debbie Keasler Bolling (Harold) and Tami Keasler; brother, Larry Keasler (Betsi); a number of nieces and nephews; and his special and loving companion and pet, Nickie.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019