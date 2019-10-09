|
|
NORTHPORT - Kenneth Robert Miller, age 77, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Forest Manor Nursing Home in Northport, Alabama, after an extensive battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He leaves behind his wife of almost 43 years, Olivia Sharron (Boothe) Miller; his son, Vincent Miller (Lia) of Austin, Texas; his step-daughter, Dana Costa (Jake) of Helena, Ala.; his stepson Bart Marshall (Janet) of Coaling, Ala.; his grandchildren, Cole Marshall, Bailey Marshall, Michael Costa, Andrew Hipps (Jing), Alex Hipps, Casey Miller, Willard Miller and Amanda Sims.
He is survived by his sister, Helen Garner (Emmett) of Savannah, Tenn.; his brother, Glenn Miller (Deborah) of Adamsville, Tenn.; his brother, David Miller of Counce, Tenn.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L.F. and Loraine Miller; his son, Eddie Miller; and his sister, Janie Miller.
Ken served two terms in the United States Army, where he was stationed in France and Germany during the Vietnam War. He loved the Lord, his family, and Tennessee football. He most enjoyed spending time with family and friends and had a great sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Jack Clary officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of Evergreen Baptist Church, the Fellowship Sunday School Class, and the nurses and staff of Forest Manor Nursing Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 9, 2019