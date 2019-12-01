Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Kenneth Roy Gregg Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Kenneth Roy Gregg, age 64, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 26, 2019 at Glen Haven Nursing Home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Lee Armstrong officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Pauline Gregg.
Survivors include his daughter, Ginny Zipen of Florida; sister, Lyn B. Tucker of Texas; and granddaughter, Adriana Zipen of Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to alabamacasa.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 1, 2019
