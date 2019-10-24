Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church
Kennith Cecil Traweek Obituary
NORTHPORT - Kennith Cecil Traweek, age 68, of Northport, Ala., passed away October 22, 2019 in Northport, Ala. Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church with Jerry Montgomery and Larry Colburn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing. Visitation will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Traweek; mother, Ilene Traweek; brothers, Norman Traweek and Mack Traweek.
Survivors include his daughters, Tina Sweet (Wesley), Kristy Watson (Dale) and Renee Coker; sons, Wayne Traweek (Eva) and Buddy Sherill; sisters, Sherry Marshall (Wallace) and Mary Edith Hamilton (David); brother, Coy Traweek; grandchildren, Morgan, Scotty, Jordan, McKenzie, Michele, Ashley, Madison, Francina, Starlin and Dakota; great-grandchildren, Miya, Mila, Scotty III, Easton, Tate, Kinley, Levi, Liam, Steelie, Sayge, Lincoln and Jaxon; and many nieces and nephews.
His hobbies included old cars, family and taking care of others. He served in the Army from 1970 – 1972.
Pallbearers will be Terry Holman, Hanky Watson, Leon Hallman, Billy Gant, Joey Gibson and Deuel McBride.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Reed and Sons, John Horton, Kenny Holloway, James Smith and Amedisys Hospice Care.
We would like to thank Jamie Robertson and all of Amedisys Hospice for the compassionate care that our Daddy received.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 24, 2019
