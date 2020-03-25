|
|
NORTHPORT - Mr. Kim Booth, age 58, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Haygood Cemetery with Pastor Rick Taylor and Matt Hallman officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the cemetery.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents, A.C. "Pete" and Odessal Elmore Booth.
He is survived by a loving family including a wife, children, grandchildren, sister, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, many cousins, and a brotherhood of fire fighters and rescue personnel.
Many people knew Kim for his servant's heart and caring for his community through the volunteer fire service that he served from the time he was 16 until just weeks before his death. His passion was helping people whether it was running into a burning building, tending at a wreck, or just holding someone's hand waiting on an ambulance to arrive. He was very compassionate. He never did anything to get a pat on the back or praise but for patient care and the betterment of the community.
Pallbearers will be Blake Cannon, Donnie Hallman, Donald Plowman, LJ Hagler, Casey Hinsey and Billy Doss.
Honorary pallbearers are JC Gilliam, Randy Cannon, Joe and Karen Geer, Dalton Lambert, Austin Phillips, Cole Johnson, Cody Price, Ashley Amerson, Chris Johnson, Thomas Bynum, Neil Swiney, Don Davis, Jennings Chapel UMC, Sulphur Springs Free Will Baptist Church, Campground UMC, Hospice of West Alabama, Lewis Faye Manderson Cancer Center, Dr. Susan Bostick, Dee Guy, and numerous other nurses and support personnel, Dr. Debra and Glen Davis, Capstone Process Systems, Bill and Melinda Benford, Sandy and Andy Perry, the Samantha-Northside Community, Fred Robertson and Bambarger Wrecker Services, Tuscaloosa County Fire Fighter Association, Pickens County Fire Fighter Association, CATS, Northstar, Chief Byron Waid, Tuscaloosa County Deputy Sheriffs Association, and the following Volunteer Fire Departments: Samantha, Carrolls Creek, Englewood Hulls, Duncanville, Montgomery, and Gordo, and the many other people he has touched.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Volunteer Fire Department in Kim's Honor.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 25, 2020