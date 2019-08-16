|
|
EMELLE - On Tuesday, August 13, 2019 the Heavens received a wonderful man that will be missed here on earth. Kim Kevin McClure passed away at the age of 68. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Souls Chapel United Methodist Church in Geiger, Ala. with Rev. Tommy Wilson and Rev. Douglas Newton officiating. Burial will follow in Panola United Methodist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. A Celebration of Life will follow at Phyllis and Jeff McClure's Fair Oaks Farm. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Souls Chapel UMC, 40171 Ala. Hwy 17, Emelle, AL 35459.
A proud man and father to Mary Margaret, Jay Woodfin, Kim Woodfin and Leigh Ann Woodfin; Kim was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Leon McClure and his father, Raymond McClure.
He is also survived by his business partner and very special friend, Metoria "Tori" Smith; his mother, Betty; Jeff (Phyllis), Jay (Daphanie); sister, Chris McClure and a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Kim was born June 10, 1951 in Galesburg, Illinois. He graduated from Berry High School and Auburn University. He never met a stranger and tried to take care of everyone.
He held a multitude of jobs which he loved including M & M Market and manager of Auburn University's Dairy Farm. He was a farmer for many years of hogs, hay, cows, corn and beans, you name it. Kim was also a volunteer fireman and owned Black Belt Ag in Geiger, Ala.
Pallbearers will be Louis Watt, Joe Wright, Rusty Fleming, Jimbo Dowling, James Daniels, Milford Unruh, Keith McClure, Justin Bryan and Hunter Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are Landon McClure, Linda Watt, Wally Miller and employees of M & M Market.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Southern Poverty Law, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104, splcenter.org or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 16, 2019