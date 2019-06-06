|
MOUNDVILLE - Kirian Bradford Wyatt, age 57, of Moundville, Ala., passed away May 31, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Magnolia Chapel South with Bro. Ricky Skelton and Royce Brehm officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel South.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Shelby Skelton Wilfong; stepfather, Robert Wilfong; grandparents, Houston and Lucille Wyatt and Bud and Ruth Skelton.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Westbrook Wyatt; daughter, Kayla Nicole Wyatt; son, Austin Westbrook Wyatt (Sierra); step-sister, Dedra Cox Melvin (Craig); brother, Greg Wyatt (Andrea); stepbrother, Chris Cox (Joanna); father, Bradford Wyatt; stepmother, Sandra Wyatt; three nieces and three nephews.
Kirian was a 1980 graduate of Holt High School and an employee with Phifer Wire since 1981.
Pallbearers will be Steve Anderson, Barry Langley, Chuck Long, Frankie Bailey, David Watkins, Clint Perry, Jim Faunda and David Kelly.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Phifer Wire Incorporated, friends of Mound Vegas, and residents of Riverbend Farms.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 6, 2019