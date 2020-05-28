Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Kristi DeLean Sanders Bardon


1968 - 2020
Kristi DeLean Sanders Bardon Obituary
DUNCANVILLE - Kristi DeLean Sanders Bardon, born August 7, 1968 and went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Visitation will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel on Friday May 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Bro. Brian Allen and Bro. Bart Latner will officiate the service with McKay Medders and Ken Spencer providing music.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eligie and Beatrice Sanders, S.C. and Earline Horton and Howard C. Hallman; mother-in-law, Linda W Bardon and brother-in-law, David L. Bardon.
Kristi is survived by her husband, Jimmy W Bardon of Duncanville; parents, Ralph D and Judy W Sanders of Cottondale; daughter, Chastity W. Faulkner (Jason) of Amory, Miss.; father-in-law, Charles D. Bardon of Duncanville; five grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
Kristi was a graduate of Holt High School, class of '86, has an Associate's Degree from Shelton State, and was attending classes at the U of A. She was employed as a legal secretary, before moving to work for the U of A.
Kristi was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Gilgal Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving wife, daughter, mother and K-ma. Kristi also served as a Pole Worker for the Duncanville Community.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Haun, Colby Latham, Joe Golden, Mark Wallace, Jeff Wallace, Ben Allen, Ray Wiggins and Randy Wiggins.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Richard Simpson, U of A eTech Dept., Gilgal Baptist Church, Holten Heights Church of The Nazarene, Duncanville United Methodist Church, Nurses of 3rd floor ICU at DCH and Pipefitters Local 372.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to Duncanville Volunteer Fire Dept.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from May 28 to May 29, 2020
