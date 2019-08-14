Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Larry Allen “Church Key” Adcock

Larry Allen "Church Key" Adcock
REFORM - Larry Allen "Church Key" Adcock, age 74, of Reform, Ala., died August 12, 2019 at St. Vincent's East in Birmingham. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gene Dawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Memorial Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Adcock; daughter, Tracy Hardy (Larry); brother, Michael Adcock; three grandchildren, Cassidy, Lindsey and Mallory; and special friends, Jimmy Massey and Bobby Alexander.
Larry was born January 25, 1945 in Illinois to the late Maurice Adcock and Geraldine Shipman Adcock. He was a retired truck driver for Newman's Specialized Carriers in Belk, Ala. with 25 years of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
