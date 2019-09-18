Home

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:45 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
3133 Hwy. 119
Montevallo,, AL
Larry Barton Marlett Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Larry Barton Marlett, age 84, passed away on August 29, 2019. Services will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 2:45 p.m. at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Hwy. 119 Montevallo, AL 35115.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marlett; father, Sid Marlett; mother, Celia Marlett; sisters, Rosie Brown, Thelma Graham and Bonnie Ruble; and brother, Donald Marlette.
He is survived by two stepsons, Larryben Gardner and Clifford T. Gardner, Jr. four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 18, 2019
