Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Larry Goodwin
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Larry Charles Goodwin Obituary
Larry Charles Goodwin, age 70, formerly of West Blocton, Ala., passed away April 4, 2019 in Hamilton, Ala. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Forrest Goodwin; sister, Carolyn Wilkinson; wife, Betty Goodwin; and nephews, Jamie Wilkinson, Bobby Goodwin and Jeff Goodwin.
Survivors include his sister, Teresa Williams; brothers, Darrell Goodwin and Travis Goodwin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Goodwin was born in Fayette. He joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He loved fast cars, animals, fishing, hunting and being outside. He also loved joking and telling stories. He was a patient man who everyone loved.
The family would like to say a big thank you to North Mississippi Medical Center and AseraCare Hospice in Hamilton, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a disabled veteran's charity.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 6, 2019
