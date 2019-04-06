WEST BLOCTON - Larry Charles Goodwin, age 70, formerly of West Blocton, Ala., passed away April 4, 2019 in Hamilton, Ala. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Forrest Goodwin; sister, Carolyn Wilkinson; wife, Betty Goodwin; and nephews, Jamie Wilkinson, Bobby Goodwin and Jeff Goodwin.

Survivors include his sister, Teresa Williams; brothers, Darrell Goodwin and Travis Goodwin; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Goodwin was born in Fayette. He joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He loved fast cars, animals, fishing, hunting and being outside. He also loved joking and telling stories. He was a patient man who everyone loved.

The family would like to say a big thank you to North Mississippi Medical Center and AseraCare Hospice in Hamilton, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a disabled veteran's charity.