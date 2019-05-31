|
LAKE CITY, FLA. - Mr. Larry Dennis Rogers, age 71, of Lake City, Florida, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his residence following a sudden illness.
Mr. Rogers was born in Mobile, Alabama and live in Seffner, Florida and Tuscaloosa, Alabama before moving to Lake City, Florida in 1994. He worked as a meat merchandiser for over 50 years. His most recent employment was with SuperValue, Inc. of Quincy, Florida for over 27 years. Mr. Rogers enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and Alabama football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dixie Helen McWaters Rogers.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda J. Rogers of Lake City, Florida; his daughter, Angela Privette (Drew) of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; two sons, Jimmy Mac Rogers (Donna) and Larry Dwain Rogers both of Northport, Alabama; One brother, Phillip Rogers (Sandy) of Birmingham, Alabama; four grandchildren, Chance Rogers, Sierra Rogers, Jacob Ryan Gaskins and Taylor Erin Richards.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Guerry Funeral Home, Lake City, Florida. A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Rogers will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday (C.D.T.) in the Salem Primitive Baptist Church, Gordo, Alabama with a eulogy to be said by Mr. Phillip Rogers and Mr. David Traylor and visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. (One hour before services). Interment will be in Salem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Gordo, Alabama.
Guerry Funeral Home, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 31, 2019