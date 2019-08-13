|
NORTHPORT - Larry P. Woods, age 71, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 8, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park. Service licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. Marzett Hinton, LFD #05255. Visitation will be 12 noon – 3 p.m. the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 13, 2019