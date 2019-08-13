Home

POWERED BY

Services
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1317 Martin Luther King Jr.
Northport, AL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry P. Woods

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry P. Woods Obituary
NORTHPORT - Larry P. Woods, age 71, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 8, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park. Service licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. Marzett Hinton, LFD #05255. Visitation will be 12 noon – 3 p.m. the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now