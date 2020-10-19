Larry Pierson
Larry Pierson, a life-long Tuscaloosa native, died on October 18, 2020, at age 68 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease and Covid.
Larry served clients and friends at Partlow Developmental Center for thirty years. A graduate of The University of Alabama with degrees in Social Work (B.S.) and Special Education (M.S.), Larry began his career as a social worker. Throughout his career, he served in a number of administrative positions at Partlow.
Whether hiking, cycling, or canoeing, Larry loved adventures. He bicycled throughout the United States including two coast-to-coast U.S. rides and Alaska, as well as Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, the Greek Islands, Canada, Cuba, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, Mexico and Nicaragua, always to return to Sanders Ferry Road in Tuscaloosa County. Most of all, Larry loved trips with Pam on the Natchez Trace. Larry wants his family and friends to know he is looking forward to his next adventure.
Larry loved his large extended family and his many friends. He treasured being a father, grandfather, and husband. Survivors include Pam Pierson (wife), Evan Parrish (daughter), Clay Parrish (son-in-law), River, Reed and Rush Parrish (grandsons), Scot Pierson (son), Jami Gates Pierson (daughter-in-law), Julie Bucy (bonus daughter), Ben Bucy (bonus son), Megan Bucy (bonus daughter-in-law), Mason and Miles Bucy (grandsons), Ashley Evans (sister-in-law), Jack Evans (brother-in-law), and Tina Evans (sister-in-law). Larry was preceded in death by his first wife, Sherry Evans Pierson, his parents Dorothy and Other Pierson, and his brother, Malcolm Pierson.
Larry's family expresses their deep appreciation to all of Larry's medical team at UAB Medical Center for their compassion and excellent care, especially Drs Marisa Natelson-Love, Erin Contratto, and Richard Powers.
If you would like to honor Larry's memory, he would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Association
. He says if you're on the annual Alzheimer's Association
walk, he'll be right there beside you.
In 2021, a celebration of Larry's life will be held at Lake Lurleen, Pavilion 3, with music, BBQ, and for all takers, hiking, biking, and trail running.
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, A Dignity Memorial Provider handling arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com