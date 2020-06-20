KENNEDY - Larry Randel Clanton, age 66, of Kennedy, Ala., passed away June 19, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Big Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Trull and Rev. Trey Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmie Dyer; four infant brothers and his grandparents, Milton and Hattie Mae James and Armon and Dovie Clanton.

Survivors include his daughter, Heather Sample; sister, Debra Clanton; six grandchildren, Madison, Daniel B. Nick, James, Kaytlen and Lydia and one great-grandchild, Morgan.

Larry was born September 27, 1953 in Gordo, Alabama to the late A. V. Clanton and Pauline James Clanton. He was a member of the Baptist faith, attended Big Hill Baptist Church and was a retired employee of Jim Walter Mines in Brookwood, Ala.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Dyer, Johnny Dyer, Colen Dyer, Daniel B. Sample, Nick Sample and James Sample.

Honorary pallbearers are everybody from Zion to Gordo to Big Hill.







