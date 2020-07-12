1/
Larry Thomas Rushing
NORTHPORT - Larry Thomas Rushing, age 78, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 6, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Larry will be laid to rest at a private graveside service in Memory Hill Gardens with Hayse Boyd officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Marshall Rushing; and mother, Faith Ramsey Rushing.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Rushing; sons, Stephen Lance Rushing (Crystal) and Jason Todd Rushing (Renae); sisters, Peggy Rushing Boyd (Hayse) and Linda Rushing Harding (Ron); brother, James "Randy" Rushing (Sherry); grandchildren, Peyton Rushing, Heather Grant, Heidi Grant Dokter, Everly Grace Rushing, Courtney Lesley and Andrew Stephens; great-grandchildren, Liam Logan and Emerson Lesley; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry Rushing was raised in Northport, Alabama. He graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1960 and served in the National Guard Reserves. He married his lovely bride Patricia Pinion in 1967. Together they had two sons, Lance and Jason. Larry and his brother Randy started Rushing Concrete in 1973 where he worked until 2016 when he and his son Lance started Rushing Concrete Works. He continued to be one of the hardest working men in the business until his retirement in June of 2020. Larry loved everything about life, visits to his cabin on the river, hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family and his faithful dogs, Maggie, Bella and Mitzi. Children, animals and making Everly Grace smile was a great source of joy in his life. Larry was the most generous, kindhearted and understanding husband, father, friend, and brother. He was adored by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. His passing came as a shock and he will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. The family expresses appreciation for prayers and condolences during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Macedonia United Methodist church.






Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
