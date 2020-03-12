Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Laura Marie Pate Rasco

Laura Marie Pate Rasco Obituary
MARION - Laura Marie Pate Rasco, age 33, of Marion, Ala., died March 6, 2020 in Bibb County. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Heritage Chapel with Pastor Rick Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Austin Rasco; daughter, Rosalie Marie Rasco; sister, Angela Pate Stone; niece, Paisley Grace Stone; nephew, Pate Thomas Stone; parents, Kenneth and Brenda Pate; grandparents, Horace and Erma Pate and Betty H. Dickey.
Pallbearers will be Chris Toxey, Chad Stone, Jeremy Dickey, Matthew Dickey, Calvin Kimbrow and Mike Pate.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 12, 2020
