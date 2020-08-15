SAPPS - Laura Williams Cummings, age 76, of Sapps, Ala., passed away August 12, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Miss. A family memorial graveside service will be held at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery in Sapps with Rev. Penny Ford and Rev. Rusty Walker officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Aubrey Ronald Cummings; daughter, Leslie Cummings Hartley; son-in-law, Douglas Hartley and two grandchildren, Emma and Heath Hartley.

Laura was born February 22, 1944 in Columbus, Mississippi to the late Harold Oliver Williams, Jr. and Annie McDaniel Williams. A lifelong resident, Mrs. Cummings served the citizens of Pickens County for 33 years as a Career and Technical Education teacher and leader in the county school system. Following her retirement in 1999, she established the Pickens County Family Resource Center and served as its Director for 19 years. In this work she continued to advocate for and serve Pickens County residents.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks the memorials be made to the Pickens County Family Resource Center in Mrs. Cummings' memory.





