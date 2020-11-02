Lauranne Krudop Riley

Lauranne Krudop Riley was born in Fulton, AL on February 22, 1929 and died peacefully at West Alabama Hospice on November 1, 2020.

She grew up in the lovely town of Greenville, AL. She obtained a MA degree in teaching at the University of Alabama where she was a loyal member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She taught high school and middle school in Florence and Tuscaloosa for many years. While teaching at Coffee High School in Florence Alabama, she met her husband, Hayden Riley who would later coach at the University of Alabama.

She was dearly loved by her family and friends and had a wonderful life. As a coach's wife, she enjoyed watching Alabama football, basketball and baseball up until her death. She loved a party, good food, beautiful clothes, and socializing with her many friends. She was a zealous bridge player and was a member of numerous bridge and women's clubs throughout her life including the Tuscaloosa Study Club, Les Amis and the Estes Embroidery Circle. She was also a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church until her health kept her from actively participating.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Coach Hayden Riley, her mother Mabel Krudop, her father, Richard Krudop, her sister, Ruth Krudop Liveakos and her brother, Bellaire Krudop. She is survived by her children Loyd Hayden Riley, Jr., Bellaire Krudop Riley (Caron), Olivia "Cookie" Riley Nettles (Calvin), her grandsons Rob Riley (Anne), Rick Riley (Randi) and Riley Nettles who each brought her much joy, her four beautiful great granddaughters Maggie Riley, Jenna Riley, Kellan Riley and Raegan Riley, and her beloved nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to her loyal caregiver of recent years, Velma Wells, the wonderful nursing staff on the sixth floor of DCH and the staff of Hospice of West Alabama who provided comfort to her in the last few weeks.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Coach Hayden Riley Memorial Scholarship University of Alabama Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487 or Hospice of West Alabama.



