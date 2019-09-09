|
FAYETTE - Mrs. Lauranne Watkins, age 81, of Fayette, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Morningview. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. from Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fayette Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Lula McConnell Musgrove; sister, Ina Williams; and a grandson, Jeffery Watkins.
Survivors include her son, Bruce Watkins (Sarah Stockman) of Vernon; three grandsons, Jeremy Watkins, Jamey Watkins and Tyler Stockman; and seven great-grandchildren, Mason Watkins, Peyton Watkins, Jonathan Watkins, Brandon Boothe, Christopher Boothe, Hunter Stockman and Harper Stockman.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 9, 2019