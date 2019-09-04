|
TUSCALOOSA – Lauren O'Neal McCool, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died September 1, 2019, at home. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Boman and Randy Beard officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Walker McCool and Martha Elizabeth Akins McCool and daughter, Belinda Garrison.
Survivors include his wife, Betty E. McCool; daughters, Anita Abernathy (Chris), Leigha Marlow (Darrin) and Brenda Price; grandchildren, Megan Burgett (Matt), Amber Marlow, Joseph Marlow, Tanner Marlow and Kimberly Price; great-grandchildren, Chloe Lauren Burgett, Lockley Burgett, Shania Price and Austin Price.
Lauren O'Neal McCool left this world at the age of 90 in the arms of his wife, known to him as "Honey" to enter the arms of our Savior in Heaven. He was a wonderful man who was loved by anyone who knew him. He loved his family and friends with his whole heart and gave all that he had to make sure they had anything they needed or wanted. He was a faithful Christian and church member to Englewood Baptist Church since 1977 and put Jesus first in his life.
He was a loving husband who enjoyed taking trips to the beach, the mountains and going fishing with his wife of 46 years and would dance as soon as the music played. He enjoyed cooking at home and made the best roast, mashed potatoes, chicken and dressing, mac and cheese, egg sandwiches, coleslaw and peach cobbler. He was a wonderful man who stepped in and became "DeeDee" to his girls and made sure their needs were met before his own. He had many names as a grandfather. He was Paw Paw to his grandchildren and Paw Paw Lauren to his great-grandchildren who loved being around him any time possible. He spoiled them rotten with his delicious cooking and big bowl of candy that was offered every time they visited. He took his family on trips, loved on them and blew lots of kisses every time they left. O'Neal will be missed by all who knew him. To know him is to love him.
Pallbearers will be Chris Abernathy, Matt Burgett, Darrin Marlow, Joseph Marlow, Tanner Marlow, Rolland Boman, Jim Boman, Joe Ellis and Scott Ellis.
Honorary pallbearers are Englewood Baptist Church, Northgate Baptist Church, Alabama Hospice Care, Christine Boman, Janice Ellis, Carol Duncan, Susan Boman, Alline Davis, Patricia Stonecipher, Danny Stonecipher, Bobbie Marlowe, Kim Sanders, Candi Sexton and Johnnie Morris.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 4, 2019