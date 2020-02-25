|
|
NORTHPORT - Laurie A. Gear, age 62, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 21, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Deering officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gear; and parents, Jack and Mary Patterson.
Survivors include her daughter, Jackie Yumul (Edgar) of Northport, Ala.; sons, Danny Gear (Starr) of Auburn, Ala., Michael Gear (Sonia) of Northport, Ala., Andrew Gear of Northport, Ala. and Patrick Gear of Northport, Ala.; brothers, David Patterson of Villa Rica, Ga. and John Patterson of Holly Springs, N.C.; and grandchildren, Natalie Gear, Hannah Gear, Seth Gear, Abigail Yumul, AnnaGrace Gear, Ella Yumul, Danny Gear, Jr., Violet Yumul and Nicholas Dunn.
She was dedicated to her faith in God; a devoted and loving mother of five and grandmother of nine.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 25, 2020