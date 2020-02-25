Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
For more information about
Laurie Gear
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tuscaloosa
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Gear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie A. Gear

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurie A. Gear Obituary
NORTHPORT - Laurie A. Gear, age 62, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 21, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Deering officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gear; and parents, Jack and Mary Patterson.
Survivors include her daughter, Jackie Yumul (Edgar) of Northport, Ala.; sons, Danny Gear (Starr) of Auburn, Ala., Michael Gear (Sonia) of Northport, Ala., Andrew Gear of Northport, Ala. and Patrick Gear of Northport, Ala.; brothers, David Patterson of Villa Rica, Ga. and John Patterson of Holly Springs, N.C.; and grandchildren, Natalie Gear, Hannah Gear, Seth Gear, Abigail Yumul, AnnaGrace Gear, Ella Yumul, Danny Gear, Jr., Violet Yumul and Nicholas Dunn.
She was dedicated to her faith in God; a devoted and loving mother of five and grandmother of nine.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -