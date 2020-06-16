NORTHPORT - Mrs. Laurie Myers Griffin, age 69, of Northport, Ala., went home to be with her Savior on Thursday, June 11, 2020, with her adoring husband by her side, as he always was.

Laurie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years, Dane Griffin, who loved her to the moon and back; by her son, Jason (Jayme), who believed she HUNG the moon; by her sisters Leanne Jacobson (Al) and Lin Jovanovic (Bane), who adored her; and her grandchildren, Addie, Kinsey, and Hudson Griffin, who couldn't have loved their Grandma any more.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Wendy Ragan and her father, Leo Myers.

Laurie was born on April 3, 1951. From that moment on, the world was in for a treat! She gave love unconditionally and without expectation. Laurie and Dane were married on December 7, 1969. For the next 50 years they demonstrated what marriage should be. They doted on one another daily - sharing cards, love notes, gifts, and making sure the world knew they belonged to each other. The example they lived out will be a treasured gift to all of us who watched their love grow stronger with the years. She was incredibly proud of her son Jason, and always believed he could do anything. She instilled strength, confidence, and a huge heart in him, and was a constant encourager of his dreams and abilities.

Being a Grandma was one of Laurie's greatest joys. Her grandbabies were loved so big by her, and they loved her big in return. She loved watching them splash and play in the lake at her home, taking them on treasure hunts at garage sales with Grandpa, making Christmas cookies, and being there to see them do everything they loved. She rarely missed a Tiger Rock testing or tournament in more than 30 years and was there for piano, gymnastics, volleyball and baseball tournaments.

Laurie was surrounded by very special friends whom she loved dearly. She loved chatting, drinking her coffee, being creative and just doing life with you. She opened her home and heart to too many to name, and became "Mama Laurie" to quite a few extra kids and grandbabies over the years. She loved us all so well. How greatly we will miss her, and look forward to seeing her beautiful smile again in eternity.

A memorial celebration will be held at First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., with visitation prior to the service. Flowers are welcome, and if you feel led, the family would love notes and cards sharing any stories or thoughts you would like to leave with them at the memorial.







