NORTHPORT - Mrs. Laurie Myers Griffin, age 69, of Northport, Ala., went home to be with her Savior on Thursday, June 11, 2020, with her adoring husband by her side, as he always was.

Laurie will be remembered by her husband of 50 years, Dane Griffin, who loved her to the moon and back; by her son, Jason (Jayme); by her sisters, Leanne Jacobson (Al) and Lin Jovanovic (Bane); and her grandchildren, Addie, Kinsey and Hudson Griffin; and good many dearly loved friends and "framily" to name.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Wendy Ragan; and her father, Leo Myers.

Laurie was born April 3, 1951. She loved completely, was fiercely loyal, talented, creative, and fun. She and Dane were married December 7, 1969. The example they lived out will be a treasured gift to all of us who watched their love grow stronger with the years. She was incredibly proud of her son Jason and was a constant encourager of his dreams and abilities.

Being a Grandma was one of Laurie's greatest joys. Her grandbabies were loved so big by her, and they loved her big in return. She loved watching them splash and play in the lake at her home, taking them on treasure hunts at garage sales with Grandpa, making Christmas cookies, and being there to see them do everything they loved.

A memorial celebration will be held at First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa on June 19 at 2:30 p.m., with visitation prior to the service. Flowers are welcome, and if you feel led, the family would love notes and cards sharing any stories or thoughts you would like to leave with them at the memorial.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store