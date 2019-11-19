|
TUSCALOOSA - Ms. Laverne S. Stephenson "MeMe", age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in the Westervelt-Warner Chapel with Rev. Michael Bailey and the Rev. Lou Ann Sellers officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held following the service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rueben and Bell Smith; sisters, Nichol Williams and Francis Couch; and brother, Bud Smith.
Survivors include her daughters, Vicki S. Holt (Cal) of Tuscaloosa and Tracy Tucker of Beaverton, Ore.; grandchildren, Justin Holt (Dana) of Tuscaloosa, Callan H. Johnson (Scott) of Alexandria, Va., and Regan Banks of Portland, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Spencer Holt of Tuscaloosa, Molly Ruth, and Maggie Johnson of Alexandria, Va.
Born August 27, 1929 in Wilmot, Arkansas, Laverne was a part of the "Greatest Generation". She attended public schools in Wilmot and Henderson State Teachers College in Arkadelphia, Ark. Her professional career included working in banking and many years in retail. She was a woman of many talents and could best be described by the words of Proverbs 31, "The Noble Woman".
Her family will be forever grateful for her love and example and will remember her with admiration for the rest of their lives. MeMe's stories will be plentiful around the supper table or in our private thoughts. Above all we thank the good Lord for allowing us to be a part of her life and for her guidance through the way she lived her life. The last five years of her life were challenging as she dealt with the results of a stroke. With half of her body paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair, her grit was witnessed by many as she rolled with positivity and determination every day until the moment our Lord and Savior took her by the hand and led her home.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staffs of Morning Pointe and Moundville Health and Rehab Center for their professional and loving care. Also, a great amount of appreciation goes to the nursing staff on the cardiac ICU floor, especially Jason for your attentiveness, care, concern, and compassion as you helped Laverne and her family through this end of life experience. A special thank you goes to caregiver and Laverne's friend, Sharon Hollie.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa, or the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 19, 2019