Lawrence A. (Larry) Mumbleau

Northport - Lawrence A. (Larry) Mumbleau, age 85, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home in Northport, with his family, after a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Irene Humble Mumbleau.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon Miller Mumbleau, their children Marc Mumbleau, daughter-in-law Leigh, daughter Kimberly Mumbleau Booth, son-in-law Brian; grandchildren Allie Booth, Christian Booth, Abby Somer, Matthew Mumbleau and Andrew Mumbleau.

After graduating from Sacramento High School, Larry joined the Air Force and was stationed in Biloxi, MS. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in Mathematics. He started his career with GE where he worked on the Apollo Program. He moved to Tuscaloosa to work for Gulf States Paper as Manager of Corporate Planning and retired after 22 years.

In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife to several countries and visiting all U.S. National Parks. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed years of going to Spring Training.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, Delois and Johnnie and Amedysis Hospice for caring for him in his final days.

Graveside services will be held at Sunset Funeral home on November 21, 2020.



