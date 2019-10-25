|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Lawrence E. Crowell, age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 17, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky J. McKinney officiating. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dock Crowell; and mother, Artha Ola Crowell.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Crowell; daughter, Carol Yvette Crowell; and son, Reggis Neal.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 25, 2019