Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-1261
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weeping Mary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Weeping Mary Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Crowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. Crowell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence E. Crowell Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Lawrence E. Crowell, age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 17, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky J. McKinney officiating. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dock Crowell; and mother, Artha Ola Crowell.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Crowell; daughter, Carol Yvette Crowell; and son, Reggis Neal.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now