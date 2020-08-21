TUSCALOOSA - Leah Patricia Fields Ozment, age 53, passed away Tuesday night, August 18, 2020, after spending three weeks in DCH ICU on a ventilator due to Covid-19.

She was a member of the class of 1985 at Tuscaloosa County High School and attended The University of Alabama where she was a 1986 initiate of Zeta Tau Alpha. As an alumna, she served Nu Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha House Corporation as president from 1999 to 2005, treasurer from 2006 to 2008, and oversaw the construction of the new house in 2017.

She was a part of the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity Housing Corporation since 2016 and was elected Vice President in 2018. She was awarded the Certificate of Merit in 2002, the Themis Award, and the Honor Ring this year in 2020 for her services to the sorority.

She was an avid Alabama Basketball fan and went to almost every game.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Poole Fields; and her sister, Kimberly Fields Murphy.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Eugene Ozment Jr., daughters, Sally Faulkner Ozment and Mary Allison Ozment; father, Samuel "Bo" Fields; sister, Stephanie Fields White; nieces and nephews, Ashley Aliese Huffman (fiancé, Jay), Phillip Alexander Huffman (Amber), Joshua Albert White, Carl Ray White (Shelby), Sarah Elizabeth White and Angel Grace White; and several great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel, Saturday August 22, 2020 with visitation from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and limited capacity, a private family service will follow.

The family would like to express their thanks to all who have prayed, sent messages, and showed support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Zeta Tau Alpha Foundation at 1036 South Rangeline Road, Carmel, Indiana 46032; the Crimson Tide Foundation in support of Men's Basketball scholarships at Box 870343, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487; or to the Rise Foundation at University of Alabama Advancement Services at Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, AL 35486.





