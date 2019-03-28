TUSCALOOSA - Lee Ann Armstrong Wyatt, age 39, died March 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Pastor John Vaughan and Pastor Scott Moore, both of First Wesleyan, officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

Lee Ann is survived by her son, Spencer David Wyatt of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; parents, Joe and Joan Armstrong, of Northport, Ala.; sister, Mary Beth Armstrong of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; her nephews, Matthew Cole Booth (Emily Wiginton) and Nicholas Tyler Booth; Spencer's father, Ricky Wyatt; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Lee Ann was born on June 24, 1979 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She received her primary education from American Christian Academy and later studied radiology at the DCH School of Radiology. She attended First Wesleyan Church. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

Pallbearers will be Cole Booth, Tyler Booth, Michael Herren, Jason Herren, Andy Hinson and Jason Wyatt.

Honorary pallbearers are Don and Joan Foley, Larry and Brenda Miles, New Life Sunday School class, usher group, and all friends of First Wesleyan Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

