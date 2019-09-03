|
|
CARROLLTON - Lee Rolston Oglesby, age 87, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away August 31, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Fondren officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Aline McDill (Clyde), Iva Mae Parker (Tillmon) and Faye Cowart ( Sonny); brother, Joe Earl Oglesby (Betty); brothers-in-law, Cois Aldridge and Reed Shaw; nephew, Ronnie Shaw; two nieces, Nancy and Barbara McDill.
He is survived by two brothers, Willie Hill Oglesby (Irene) and Leon Oglesby (Pat); two sisters, Minnie Shaw Aldridge and Betty Sims (Mearl); three step-grandchildren, Amanda Reece (Josh), Angela Williams (Jon) and Daniel Williams; three step-great-granddaughters and three step-great-grandsons; six nieces; five nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Rolston was born May 11, 1932 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Burman Butler Oglesby and Mattie Adell Perrigin Oglesby. He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Carrollton and was retired from Columbus Butane and Empire Gas where he was employed most of his life. Rolston loved gardening and anything he could do on a tractor.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Dewayne Parker, Michael Oglesby, Jeffery Oglesby, Lavern Cowart, Chad Jaggers and Stuart Vail.
Honorary pallbearers are Mable McDaniel, Floyd Joyner, Jerry Fitch, Joe Sanders, Mike McDaniel, Jessie Lawhorn and Waymon Waller, who he always called his adopted son.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
The family would like to say a special thank you for the care and concern given our brother to the staff of Encompass Home Health and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 3, 2019