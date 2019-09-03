Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Oglesby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Rolston Oglesby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Rolston Oglesby Obituary
CARROLLTON - Lee Rolston Oglesby, age 87, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away August 31, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Fondren officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Aline McDill (Clyde), Iva Mae Parker (Tillmon) and Faye Cowart ( Sonny); brother, Joe Earl Oglesby (Betty); brothers-in-law, Cois Aldridge and Reed Shaw; nephew, Ronnie Shaw; two nieces, Nancy and Barbara McDill.
He is survived by two brothers, Willie Hill Oglesby (Irene) and Leon Oglesby (Pat); two sisters, Minnie Shaw Aldridge and Betty Sims (Mearl); three step-grandchildren, Amanda Reece (Josh), Angela Williams (Jon) and Daniel Williams; three step-great-granddaughters and three step-great-grandsons; six nieces; five nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Rolston was born May 11, 1932 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Burman Butler Oglesby and Mattie Adell Perrigin Oglesby. He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Carrollton and was retired from Columbus Butane and Empire Gas where he was employed most of his life. Rolston loved gardening and anything he could do on a tractor.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Dewayne Parker, Michael Oglesby, Jeffery Oglesby, Lavern Cowart, Chad Jaggers and Stuart Vail.
Honorary pallbearers are Mable McDaniel, Floyd Joyner, Jerry Fitch, Joe Sanders, Mike McDaniel, Jessie Lawhorn and Waymon Waller, who he always called his adopted son.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
The family would like to say a special thank you for the care and concern given our brother to the staff of Encompass Home Health and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now