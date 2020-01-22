|
TUSCALOOSA - Lee Roy Corbell, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 17, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Ervin Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers and sister.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Corbell; daughters, Tamatha Gail Patrick (Lewis Patrick) and Jamonica Lynn Downing (William Downing, Jr.); grandchildren, Christina Ellis, Jessica Patrick, Kaula Bagby, Jacob Downing, Joshua Patrick and Gabriella Patrick; and ten great-grandchildren.
He was a loving husband and father, and member of New Hope Fellowship Holiness Church, where he played guitar and sang. He did two tours of duty in Vietnam and was a Sergeant in the Marines at that time. He retired from BF Goodrich. He did missionary work in Mexico with Greater Vision Ministry. He was known and loved in his community.
He enjoyed playing guitar and writing songs, playing golf and bowling. He was helpful to those in need. He was a servant to the Lord Jesus Christ and used the Word of God as a guidebook for his life.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Downing, Joshua Patrick, Clint Gray, Eric Gray, Richard Burroughs and Brody Porter.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Gary Newsom and Joe Huffman.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 22, 2020