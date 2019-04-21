|
|
MUSCLE SHOALS - Leigh Ann McDaniel, age 47, of Muscle Shoals, Ala., went home to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at York Terrace Baptist Church, 1401 E. 30th Street, Sheffield, AL. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. A second service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Carrollton United Methodist Church, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at Carrollton for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
Leigh Ann was born on April 4, 1972 in Tuscaloosa. She was a member of Carrollton United Methodist Church. Leigh Ann moved to the Shoals area twenty-five years ago to work in the Colbert County School System, eventually having the privilege of being a sixth grade teacher at Leighton Elementary. She attended York Terrace Baptist Church.
Leigh Ann was a loyal, loving friend to all she knew. Her smile (which was seen often) could light up any room. Among the things that made her smile biggest were her students (past and present), trips to the beach with her "beach buddies," cheering on her Crimson Tide, her precious family, co-workers, and innumerable dear friends in both the Shoals and Pickens County.
Leigh Ann was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tony and Maud Stimac and William F. McDaniel; aunts and uncles, Dan and Mary McDaniel, Pauline Ammons, Lela Stimac, Charles Anton Stimac, Bobby Joe and Rosie Stimac, Johnny Wayne Stimac, "Uncle Joe" Stimac and Chester Elmore.
Survivors include her loving parents, William H. "Buddy" and Melinda Stimac McDaniel; brother, Tony McDaniel and wife Robin; grandmother, Bessie Evelyn McDaniel; aunts, Betty Stimac, Faye Elmore and Sheila Holland and husband, Jimmy; nieces, Elizabeth, Juliana and Olivia McDaniel; special cousins, Fort Holland and his parents, Tre and Caitlin; and a host of other cousins.
The family gratefully acknowledges the loving care of Dr. Jerry Williams and the physicians and staff of Helen Keller Hospital, and Dr. Michael Straughn and his team at UAB.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to (www.stjude.org) or Leighton Elementary School, 8100 Old Highway 20, Leighton, AL 35646.
An online guestbook is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 21, 2019