TUSCALOOSA - Leldon Twilley, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 26, 2019 in Vernon, Ala. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Pastor Troy Nicholson officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Twilley; parents, Kermit and Eunice Twilley; and sister, Elaine Twilley.
He is survived by his stepson, Daniel Anderson (Sabrina); and grandson, Waylon Anderson.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 29, 2019