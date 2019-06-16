Home

Lelia S. Harper Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Lelia S. Harper, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, died June 12, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at New Harvest Church of God with Pastor Anderson Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation for the family will begin at 4 p.m. today, June 16, 2019 and the family will receive friends from 5 – 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 16, 2019
