Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473

Lendin Wilson

Lendin Wilson Obituary
FOSTERS - Lendin Wilson, age 96, of Fosters, Ala., passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Magnolia Chapel North with Pastor Brian Allen officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery Alexandria, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Wilson; son, Gary Wilson; parents, Luther and Dora Wilson; brothers, Ray Wilson and Robert "Bob" Wilson; and sister, Edith Marcum.
His survivors include daughter, Sharon Jones (Jerry); and grandchildren, Jordan Jones and Janie Jones.
He was a loving father and pawpaw. He retired after 30 years from General Motors in Dayton, Ohio. Lendin had a big heart and helped anyone in need. He loved to fish and play Rook. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 4, 2020
Remember
