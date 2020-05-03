|
BUHL - Lenora Dean Fondren, age 86, of Buhl, Ala., passed away April 30, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Jesse Dean; and then by her second husband, Clonnie Fondren; and daughter, Brenda Dean.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Glover; stepdaughter, Sheila Averette; sisters, Doris Dean and Geraldine Morgan; and grandchildren, Sybil Davis, Blake, Michaela and Logan Averette.
She worked for 30+ years as a waitress at the Stafford Hotel.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 3, 2020