NORTHPORT - Leon C. Klipstine, Jr., age 85, of Northport, Ala., passed away, January 27, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Beard officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the funeral home.
Survivors include his daughters, Debbie Karl, Tammy Karl, Sherry Watson (Mike) and Pam White (William); sons, Anthony Sexton (Sheana), Gary Klipstine and Todd Klipstine (Joanna); sister, Betty Ann Jones; brother, Danny Klipstine (Maria); 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and his beloved best friend, "Mo".
Leon served as a mechanic throughout his life. He was known to many and was always lending a hand to those in need. Leon always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He will be missed by many.
Pallbearers will be Edward Ball, Wesley Thrasher, Shane Hammonds, Shaun Hammonds, Jessie Jimerson and Kyran Watson.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 30, 2020