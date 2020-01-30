Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Klipstine,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon C. Klipstine, Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon C. Klipstine, Jr. Obituary
NORTHPORT - Leon C. Klipstine, Jr., age 85, of Northport, Ala., passed away, January 27, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Beard officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the funeral home.
Survivors include his daughters, Debbie Karl, Tammy Karl, Sherry Watson (Mike) and Pam White (William); sons, Anthony Sexton (Sheana), Gary Klipstine and Todd Klipstine (Joanna); sister, Betty Ann Jones; brother, Danny Klipstine (Maria); 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and his beloved best friend, "Mo".
Leon served as a mechanic throughout his life. He was known to many and was always lending a hand to those in need. Leon always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He will be missed by many.
Pallbearers will be Edward Ball, Wesley Thrasher, Shane Hammonds, Shaun Hammonds, Jessie Jimerson and Kyran Watson.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now