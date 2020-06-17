TUSCALOOSA - Leon Clay of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on June 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with Pastor Charles Lenn officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at a walk-through visitation from 1:00-1:45 p.m. at the funeral home with the graveside services to follow. Music will be provided by Tabitha Cooley. Please bring a folding chair as COVID 19 guidelines will be followed.

Leon was born on November 26, 1937, to Clem and Beulah Clay, who preceded him in death along with three sisters and one brother.

Survivors include his much loved wife, Bertha M. Clay; his sister, Doris Williams (Wayne); brother, Lonnie Clay (Katie); brother-in-law, Brown Herron; and sister-in-law, Betty Clay; his children, Cindy Sherwood (Glen), Steven Clay (Melanie), Jody Warner (Lee) and Tommy Sue Metrock (Mike); grandchildren, Bryan Clay, Mikaela White, Jared Warner, Avery Warner and Sophie Metrock; stepchildren and step-grandchildren, whom he thought of as his own; and his First Assembly of God church family.

Pallbearers are Matt Hallman, Scott Hallman, Robby Hallmark, Lee Killian, Mike Metrock and Allen Rose.

His lord said unto him, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." Matt 25:21





