ALICEVILLE - Leon McBride, age 81, of Aliceville, Ala., was ushered into the presence of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Tim Alexander officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. A Celebration of Life service will follow the graveside in the church with visitation immediately after.His wife of 60 years, Elizabeth "Bettye" McBride; his parents, Stephen Arthur and Lucy Mae McBride; and siblings, James Arthur McBride and Betty Jean McBride Cotton preceded him in death.He is survived by his only son, Jason Leon McBride and wife, Tricia; grandchildren, Cameron McBride Anderson (Reid), Jason Leon McBride II and Elizabeth Jordan McBride; sisters, Earnestine Lindley and Janice Stephens; along with several nieces and nephews.Leon was born January 3, 1939, and spent his life living in only two homes, that of his parents in Cochrane and the home he and Bettye shared. After graduating from Aliceville High School in 1957, Leon began his career hauling cattle, and later became an entrepreneur in the oil industry starting as a Gulf distributor and later forming the business "McBride Brothers". The company went on to expand to two states and 11 counties, and eventually evolved into a real estate company. Leon was easy to find in Aliceville between the hours of 5 am and 5 pm. All knew to visit his tire store where he and visitors would gather around the community table to share coffee and potluck items from friends. If a visitor or customer was lucky, they would visit on a day where he brought his hand-picked, roasted butter pecans to share. His love for the town was evident, as he never wanted to vacation and could not understand why others would ever need to leave Aliceville. Most holidays were enjoyed in the bright red "party barn" where they would play cards, eat caramel cake, and watch the cattle roam the land from the back porch. Leon cherished his Hebron United Methodist Church community, and especially loved the Homecoming event.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Lori Edwards, 18 Lee Drive, Aliceville, AL 35442.