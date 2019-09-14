Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Liu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Liu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Liu Obituary
NORTHPORT - Leroy Liu, age 55, of Northport, Ala., passed away September 7, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank C. Liu.
Survivors include his brothers, Tony Liu (Carolyn) and Jimmy Tu (Alana); mother, Amy Liu; nieces and nephews, Ashley Maddox (Justin), Justin Tu (Margaret) and Caitlyn Tu.
After a courageous fight against cancer, Leroy is now at peace.
Special thanks to Drs. Tatuck, Hinton, Copeland and D. Chandra for their special care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DCH Cancer Treatment Center.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now