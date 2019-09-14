|
NORTHPORT - Leroy Liu, age 55, of Northport, Ala., passed away September 7, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank C. Liu.
Survivors include his brothers, Tony Liu (Carolyn) and Jimmy Tu (Alana); mother, Amy Liu; nieces and nephews, Ashley Maddox (Justin), Justin Tu (Margaret) and Caitlyn Tu.
After a courageous fight against cancer, Leroy is now at peace.
Special thanks to Drs. Tatuck, Hinton, Copeland and D. Chandra for their special care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DCH Cancer Treatment Center.
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 14, 2019